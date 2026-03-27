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Parliament Greenlights Finance Bill 2026

The Finance Bill 2026 has been approved by Parliament, completing the budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year. The bill envisions a total expenditure of Rs 53.47 lakh crore and a fiscal deficit reduced to 4.3% of GDP. Amendments and discussions were addressed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:48 IST
Parliament Greenlights Finance Bill 2026
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On Friday, Parliament sanctioned the Finance Bill 2026 as the Rajya Sabha returned it to the Lok Sabha through a voice vote, finalizing the budgetary procedures for the fiscal year commencing on April 1.

Initially passed by the Lok Sabha on March 25 with 32 amendments, the Rajya Sabha's fruitful discussion was concluded with answers from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Union Budget 2026-27 outlines an expenditure plan of Rs 53.47 lakh crore, marking a 7.7% increase over the ending fiscal year, aiming for a fiscal deficit estimate of 4.3% of GDP, slightly down from 4.4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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