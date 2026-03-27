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New Agricultural Frontier: KVKs to Sprout in Manipur

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the establishment of six new Krishi Vigyan Kendras in Manipur. Following a meeting with state Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Chouhan also suggested establishing a Tissue Culture Laboratory and extended the PMGSY-I program in response to Kipgen's request.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:15 IST
New Agricultural Frontier: KVKs to Sprout in Manipur
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has unveiled plans to establish six new Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Manipur. This decision follows a strategic meeting with the state's Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the national capital, according to an official statement released recently.

The establishment of the KVKs is set to augment the state's agricultural infrastructure, as directed by the minister to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The move comes after Kipgen's appeal for increased support and development in the agricultural sector.

Additionally, Minister Chouhan encouraged Kipgen to propose the creation of a Tissue Culture Laboratory in Manipur, aimed at bolstering agricultural research and development further. He also extended the timeline of The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-I project, acknowledging the state's developmental needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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