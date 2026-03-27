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Oriental Insurance Surpasses ₹20,000 Crore Milestone in FY 2025-2026

State-owned Oriental Insurance Company Ltd has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing ₹20,000 crore in gross premium for the fiscal year 2025-2026. This reflects a growing confidence in public sector insurance and supports the government's broader financial inclusion goals, driven by diverse insurance portfolios and innovative product offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable achievement, the state-owned Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) has crossed the ₹20,000 crore mark in gross premiums for the fiscal year 2025-2026, a statement from the finance ministry confirmed on Friday.

This milestone underscores the increasing trust among policyholders, intermediaries, and stakeholders in both OICL and the public sector insurance institutions at large. It aligns with the government's goal of promoting comprehensive financial inclusion and ensuring broader access to risk protection mechanisms.

The significant growth in premiums has been fueled by strong performance in Group Personal Accident, Health, Fire, and Motor insurance categories. The company has also augmented its product offerings with innovative insurance solutions, positioning itself to address evolving risk landscapes and national priorities effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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