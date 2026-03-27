RBI Unveils 'Payments Vision 2028' to Revolutionize Digital Transactions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the 'Payments Vision 2028' initiative, promising a suite of developments to enhance digital transaction methods.

The proposal includes the introduction of electronic cheques, expansion of regulatory oversight to e-commerce giants, and a shared responsibility framework for unauthorized digital payments.

Furthermore, efforts will focus on cross-border payment efficiency, fraud prevention measures, and enhanced data access, envisioning a redefined payment landscape by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)