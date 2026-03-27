RBI Unveils 'Payments Vision 2028' to Revolutionize Digital Transactions
The Reserve Bank of India has introduced the 'Payments Vision 2028' document outlining initiatives like electronic cheques and expanded regulations for e-commerce firms. It proposes a shared responsibility framework for unauthorized transactions, enhanced payment security, and comprehensive reviews of cross-border payments to improve efficiency and access.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the 'Payments Vision 2028' initiative, promising a suite of developments to enhance digital transaction methods.
The proposal includes the introduction of electronic cheques, expansion of regulatory oversight to e-commerce giants, and a shared responsibility framework for unauthorized digital payments.
Furthermore, efforts will focus on cross-border payment efficiency, fraud prevention measures, and enhanced data access, envisioning a redefined payment landscape by 2028.
(With inputs from agencies.)