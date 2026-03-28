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Raiffeisen Bank to Acquire Romanian Business of BBVA's Garanti

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank plans to acquire the Romanian operations of BBVA's Garanti unit for 591 million euros, approximating $680 million. The move marks a significant expansion for Raiffeisen in Romania, aligning with its strategy to broaden its presence in the region. This underscores the bank's commitment to increasing its foothold in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 06:27 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 06:27 IST
Raiffeisen Bank to Acquire Romanian Business of BBVA's Garanti
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Raiffeisen Bank, one of Austria's leading financial institutions, announced on Saturday its decision to purchase the Romanian business of BBVA's Garanti unit for a price of 591 million euros, equivalent to around $680 million.

This acquisition represents a strategic push for Raiffeisen Bank, as it seeks to enhance its presence in Romania. With this move, the bank demonstrates a clear commitment to expanding its footprint in emerging markets across Europe.

The deal aligns with Raiffeisen's broader strategy to capitalize on growth opportunities within the region, reinforcing its position as a formidable player in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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