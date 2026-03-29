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Business Showdown: Vedanta vs. Adani in the Jaypee Group Asset Battle

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal revealed that despite being declared the highest bidder for Jaypee Group's JAL assets, the decision was reversed in favor of Adani Group. The insolvency court's approval of Adani's bid has been challenged by Vedanta. The Committee of Creditors opted for Adani's plan citing better payment terms and feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:53 IST
Business Showdown: Vedanta vs. Adani in the Jaypee Group Asset Battle
Anil Agarwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic twist, Vedanta's bid for Jaypee Group's JAL was overturned in favor of the Adani Group, despite Vedanta initially being declared the highest bidder. The insolvency court's decision has incited an appeal from Vedanta, introducing a corporate standoff.

Anil Agarwal, head of Vedanta, expressed disappointment over the reversal, contending his group's offer was initially accepted through a transparent process. However, the Adani Group's proposal was favored due to its immediate financial benefits and payment period.

The Committee of Creditors defended their choice, reasoning it aligned with rigorous evaluation criteria beyond sheer headline value. The unfolding legal challenge now sits with the appellate body NCLAT, with future hearings anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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