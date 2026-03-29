Business Showdown: Vedanta vs. Adani in the Jaypee Group Asset Battle

In a dramatic twist, Vedanta's bid for Jaypee Group's JAL was overturned in favor of the Adani Group, despite Vedanta initially being declared the highest bidder. The insolvency court's decision has incited an appeal from Vedanta, introducing a corporate standoff.

Anil Agarwal, head of Vedanta, expressed disappointment over the reversal, contending his group's offer was initially accepted through a transparent process. However, the Adani Group's proposal was favored due to its immediate financial benefits and payment period.

The Committee of Creditors defended their choice, reasoning it aligned with rigorous evaluation criteria beyond sheer headline value. The unfolding legal challenge now sits with the appellate body NCLAT, with future hearings anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)