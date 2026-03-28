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Thermax Secures Major Boiler Order for Ultra-Supercritical Power Project

Thermax announced that its subsidiary, TBWES, has won a boiler package order worth Rs 1,600 crore for an ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Central India. The order from a leading thermal power company includes the manufacture, supply, and testing of the boiler. TBWES offers energy solutions, including steam generation and heat recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 11:31 IST
Thermax Secures Major Boiler Order for Ultra-Supercritical Power Project
  • Country:
  • India

Thermax, through its subsidiary Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), has announced a substantial Rs 1,600 crore order for a boiler package. The contract pertains to a 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Central India.

The scope of the agreement encompasses the manufacturing, supply, commissioning, and rigorous performance testing of the boiler package.

Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO of Thermax, noted the significance of this achievement for the company, emphasizing their commitment to timely and successful project execution. TBWES specializes in energy solutions such as steam generation and waste heat recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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