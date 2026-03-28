Thermax Secures Major Boiler Order for Ultra-Supercritical Power Project

Thermax, through its subsidiary Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), has announced a substantial Rs 1,600 crore order for a boiler package. The contract pertains to a 1x800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Central India.

The scope of the agreement encompasses the manufacturing, supply, commissioning, and rigorous performance testing of the boiler package.

Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO of Thermax, noted the significance of this achievement for the company, emphasizing their commitment to timely and successful project execution. TBWES specializes in energy solutions such as steam generation and waste heat recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)