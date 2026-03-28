Mamata Banerjee Vows to Reclaim Power and Tame Political Tensions

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee declared at a Raniganj rally that BJP's bid to destabilize West Bengal would lead to its national downfall. Banerjee articulated her vision of rallying together all political parties to seize control of Delhi after a projected victory in the state's assembly elections.

Highlighting alleged biases, she denounced the Election Commission for supposedly acting under the BJP's influence to unjustly amend voter rolls during the Special Intensive Revision. She warned the commission of an impending 'death knell' should it continue overstepping boundaries, which she claims represents overreach by the BJP.

The rally also addressed recent communal unrest during Ram Navami processions in Murshidabad, where incidents of violence erupted. Banerjee criticized the current administration's handling of the situation and pledged accountability once TMC restores its power. Security measures have since been heightened in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)