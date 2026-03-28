Debate Over Education Fairness: UGC and NCERT Under Scrutiny

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has categorized the ongoing controversies linked to the UGC's equity regulations and an NCERT textbook chapter on judicial corruption as ''avoidable.'' Speaking at a Times Now summit, Pradhan made it clear that the government does not support discrimination against any group.

Pradhan explained that the debate on the UGC regulation remains under the judiciary's scrutiny and assured that the government will implement changes according to the Supreme Court's forthcoming decisions. He affirmed the state's constitutional obligations towards preventing discrimination across all spectrums.

The minister also addressed the NCERT controversy, highlighting that corrective steps are being taken as advised by the court. A three-member committee has been established to review and supervise the addition of a new chapter, following the apex court's guidance. This comes after NCERT faced backlash and opted to withdraw a criticized textbook chapter.

(With inputs from agencies.)