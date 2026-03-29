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Jammu Shakes Off Rain to Host Inaugural Marathon with Stars and Spirit

The first Jammu Marathon launched under wet conditions, gathering widespread participation and led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The event emphasized fitness, unity, and anti-drug messages, while celebrities like Milind Soman and Gul Panag lauded the enthusiasm and encouraged active lifestyles, signifying a promising future for sporting events in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:14 IST
Jammu Shakes Off Rain to Host Inaugural Marathon with Stars and Spirit
J-K: CM Omar Abdullah flags off inaugural Jammu Marathon ( Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu braved the rain as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the first-ever Jammu Marathon at the Maulana Azad Stadium. He was joined by celebrities Milind Soman and Gul Panag, along with a large turnout of participants. The event championed fitness, unity, and showcased a strong stance against drug abuse in the region.

Actress Gul Panag highlighted the impressive crowd and organization, applauding the enthusiasm and leadership that brought the first edition to life despite the weather conditions. She noted the importance of role models like the Chief Minister in encouraging youth towards healthy habits.

Fitness advocate Milind Soman celebrated the marathon as a significant stride for Jammu, underscoring the need for active lifestyles. He voiced support for initiatives that promote health consciousness, sharing his personal fitness regimen that includes daily exercise and barefoot running. Participants echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the marathon's positive impact on fostering peace and a drug-free society.

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