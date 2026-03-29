Modi's Kerala Campaign: Rally and Roadshow Ignite NDA Spirit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Sunday to spearhead a rally in Palakkad and lead a roadshow in Thrissur. These events are part of his campaign efforts for NDA candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Modi, expressing optimism on social media, remarked that the 'mood of Keralam' favors the BJP-led NDA. He criticized the ruling LDF and UDF for their ineffective governance.

The rally in Palakkad at Fort Maidan is expected to gather thousands, including senior BJP leaders and local NDA candidates. Later, a significant roadshow in Thrissur will welcome Modi, facilitated by traffic regulations in both cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)