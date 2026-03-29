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Great Indian Bustard Conservation: Unraveling Historical Efforts and Recent Success

Jairam Ramesh recalls urging Narendra Modi for urgent conservation of the endangered Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat back in 2010. This comes amid recent success in hatching a GIB chick through the jumpstart approach. Historical efforts and recent achievements highlight the ongoing struggle to preserve this rare species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 10:49 IST
Great Indian Bustard Conservation: Unraveling Historical Efforts and Recent Success
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In a move to clarify historical conservation efforts, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the ongoing struggle to save the Great Indian Bustard. Ramesh recalled writing to the then-Gujarat chief minister, Narendra Modi, back in June 2010, advocating for the bird's conservation in Kutch's grasslands.

Recent developments showcase a breakthrough in these conservation efforts. A Great Indian Bustard chick was successfully hatched in Gujarat after a decade using a novel technique dubbed the jumpstart approach. This development, celebrated by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, aligns with the 2011 conservation vision put forward by PM Modi.

The historical significance of these efforts is underlined by earlier attempts, such as when India's renowned ornithologist Salim Ali proposed the bustard as the national bird in the early 1960s. Despite this, historical recognition went to the peacock for its mythological and cultural ties, leaving these large birds in dire need of conservation initiatives.

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