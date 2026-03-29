Decade of Change: Naxalism's Decline in India
The Indian government's combined security and rehabilitation strategies have led to the significant decline of Naxalism, an insurgency seen as India's gravest internal security challenge. Over the past decade, over 10,000 Maoists have surrendered, with development and infrastructure efforts steadily eroding the movement's influence in affected regions.
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India's long-standing battle with Naxalism, one of its most challenging insurgencies, is witnessing a significant decline. Over the last decade, the government's strategic blend of security and rehabilitation efforts has led to over 10,000 Maoists laying down arms.
According to official reports, comprehensive infrastructure development, including road constructions and fortified police stations, has reshaped the 'Red Corridor', previously a hotbed of insurgency. The successful implementation of socio-economic initiatives, such as housing and education schemes, has further weakened Naxalism's foothold.
The government's efforts have also been fortified by controlling financial channels, with more than Rs 92 crore seized in targeted actions. This holistic approach has curbed recruitment and facilitated social integration, explaining the dropping number of Naxalist incidents and signaling a brighter future for the affected regions.
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