Miraculous Escape: Noida-bound Bus Fires Up on Yamuna Expressway

A private bus on its way to Noida was engulfed in flames on the Yamuna Expressway, at milestone 64 in the Naujheel area, with 48 passengers on board. Fortunately, all passengers were evacuated safely.

The incident occurred when the bus driver noticed smoke coming from the engine. Upon stopping and checking, it was clear that a fire had started. Quick to act, the driver managed to alert passengers and guide them to safety, averting potential injuries.

Firefighters, armed with four tenders, arrived at the scene and subdued the blaze within 45 minutes. The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit, as confirmed by Fire Station Second Officer Kishan Lal.

(With inputs from agencies.)