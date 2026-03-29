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Delhi Police Busts Fake Protein Supplement Racket

The Delhi Police have arrested Naveen Kumar and dismantled an illegal operation manufacturing counterfeit protein supplements. The bust followed a probe into 150 kg of spurious supplements found earlier. The operation involved fake branding and used low-cost materials to deceive consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:47 IST
Delhi Police Busts Fake Protein Supplement Racket
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In a significant operation, Delhi Police have apprehended a man identified as Naveen Kumar in connection with an illegal factory producing counterfeit protein supplements in Rani Khera village, located in outer Delhi. Authorities announced the arrest on Sunday.

The breakthrough in the investigation came after two individuals were detained earlier this month with a substantial haul of 150 kg of fake supplements along with fraudulent brand stickers. Acting on crucial evidence gathered from their disclosures, a police team conducted a raid on the premises and uncovered a clandestine production unit.

The raid resulted in the seizure of sealed containers filled with counterfeit products, as well as fake stickers, holograms, empty jars, essential raw materials including maltodextrin and flavoring agents, manufacturing machines, and a QR code printer. Authorities say the operation involved supplying these low-cost, fake supplements to the market, thereby deceiving consumers.

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