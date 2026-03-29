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Modi Accuses Congress of Risky Remarks Amid West Asia Conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for making 'dangerous' statements about the West Asia conflict, which he claims could endanger Indian lives. He assured the safety of Indians abroad remains a priority, with ongoing diplomatic efforts ensuring minimal conflict impact on India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:46 IST
Modi Accuses Congress of Risky Remarks Amid West Asia Conflict
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored his government's ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the West Asia conflict on India. Speaking at a sizable NDA election rally in Palakkad, Modi highlighted that many Keralites are employed in the conflict-stricken areas, stressing the importance of their safety.

Modi assured the public that diplomatic channels remain open, with continuous communication between Indian and foreign leaders to prioritize evacuating and protecting Indians in the region. "Since the beginning of the war, I have been in constant touch with the heads of all these countries," the Prime Minister stated. Additionally, Indian embassies have been working tirelessly to assist citizens abroad.

In a sharp political critique, Modi accused the Congress party of making 'dangerous' statements for political gain, potentially endangering the lives of nearly one crore Indians across the Gulf countries. This accusation came as Modi emphasized protecting Indian interests was a top agenda for his BJP-NDA government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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