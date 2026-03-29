Ukrainian Drones Strike Again: Ust-Luga Oil Terminal Hit
Ukrainian long-range drones targeted Russia's Ust-Luga oil terminal for the second time in a week, causing significant damage and sparking a fire at one of Russia's key petroleum export sites, according to Kyiv's SBU security agency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:10 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian long-range drones have targeted Russia's Ust-Luga oil terminal for the second time this week, Kyiv's SBU security agency reported on Sunday.
The attack caused considerable damage and ignited a fire at one of Russia's most important petroleum export hubs, the agency added in a statement.
This strike at the Baltic port marks a significant escalation in ongoing tensions between the two nations over energy resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)