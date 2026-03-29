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Tripura Leads in Mann Ki Baat Public Engagement, Eyes 100% Jal Jeevan Success

Tripura retains its top spot for public participation in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, as Chief Minister Manik Saha highlights innovative efforts to provide drinking water and expand Jal Jeevan Mission coverage. CM Saha commends PM Modi's leadership and emphasizes the socio-economic benefits seen in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 22:52 IST
Tripura Leads in Mann Ki Baat Public Engagement, Eyes 100% Jal Jeevan Success
CM Saha during Mann Ki Baat Programme (Photo/CMO Tripura). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Sunday that the state continues to lead in public engagement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Saha highlighted the Prime Minister's reference to using innovation to ensure drinking water accessibility for the underprivileged.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism that Tripura would soon achieve 100% success in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a critical initiative aimed at ensuring water supply. The 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' was hosted in Barajala, Agartala, with significant participation.

During the event, Saha stressed the dual benefits from Modi's address, which highlighted both innovative water solutions in Jampui Hills and a free electricity initiative benefiting rural communities. The 'Mann Ki Baat' program also addressed pressing national issues, including health awareness and international diplomatic relations, reinforcing confidence in Modi's leadership.

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