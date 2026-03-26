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Prime Minister Modi to Unveil India's Green Aviation Gateway

The inauguration of Noida International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a pivotal development in India's prospects as a global aviation hub. Strategically located near Delhi, this airport is set to accommodate up to 70 million passengers annually, blending sustainable design with cutting-edge infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:30 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil India's Green Aviation Gateway
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Noida International Airport, envisaged as a key international portal for the National Capital Region, on Saturday. Developed as the second international airport for Delhi-NCR, this milestone signals India's aspiration to become a global aviation hub, an official statement remarked.

Scheduled for March 28, 2026, Modi's visit will include a tour of the terminal, followed by the official launch of Noida International Airport's Phase-I. Initially handling 12 million passengers per year, the airport's capacity will eventually expand to 70 million, equipped with modern navigation and lighting systems for efficient operations.

Built under a Rs 11,200 crore Public-Private-Partnership model, the Noida airport features a robust cargo ecosystem and a commitment to net-zero emissions. Its design merges Indian cultural aesthetics with contemporary infrastructure, promising an integrated multi-modal transport hub along the Yamuna Expressway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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