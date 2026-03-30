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India's Mega Oil and Gas Bid: 21 Blocks up for Grabs

India prepares to launch the 11th round of bidding under its Open Acreage Licensing Policy, offering 21 oil and natural gas blocks. The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons will oversee this round, which includes onland, shallow, deep, and ultra-deep sea blocks. Bidders will compete based on revenue share and work programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:06 IST
India's Mega Oil and Gas Bid: 21 Blocks up for Grabs
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India is gearing up for a significant offering in the oil and natural gas sector, as it proposes 21 new blocks for exploration in its upcoming bidding round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP). The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has announced this initiative.

The 21 proposed blocks include 12 onland areas, four shallow water blocks, one deepsea block, and four ultra-deepsea blocks. The total area for bidding spans approximately 80,235 square kilometers, marking a substantial opportunity for bidders.

As the industry anticipates the DGH's announcement of bid submission dates, the focus remains on the high-stakes selection criteria. Bidders must offer the highest revenue share and submit a comprehensive work programme to land blocks in Category-I sedimentary basins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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