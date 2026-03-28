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Artemis II: A New Chapter in Lunar Exploration

Astronauts, led by Commander Reid Wiseman, arrived at Kennedy Space Center to prepare for the Artemis II mission—the first lunar visit since 1972. Amid delays, this mission is a significant leap in NASA's Artemis program, aiming to establish a long-term lunar presence. Liftoff is scheduled for early April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 28-03-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 00:14 IST
Artemis II: A New Chapter in Lunar Exploration
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Astronauts destined to become the first lunar visitors in over 50 years have arrived at their launch site, joining the rocket that will propel them next week. Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman, along with crewmates, reached Kennedy Space Center from Houston, marking their closest approach to launch to date.

Plagued by fuel leaks and rocket issues leading to delays, NASA now aims for a launch as soon as Wednesday. The crew comprises NASA's Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen. They will embark on a 10-day mission, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean.

This mission represents a significant step in NASA's Artemis program, which envisions a sustainable lunar base. A moon lander demonstration is planned for 2027, followed by potential astronaut landings by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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