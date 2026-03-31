Left Menu

Scripted Silence: A Meditative Artistic Exploration

Artist Gitanjali Kashyap's solo exhibition 'Scripted Silence' at Triveni Kala Sangam showcases her meditative practice of 'Ram Naam Lekhan'. With various materials, Kashyap creates abstract works, layering the word 'Ram' with Sanskrit mantras. Curated by Lubna Sen, the exhibit critiques contemporary art's 'visual noise'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:20 IST
Scripted Silence: A Meditative Artistic Exploration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the serene halls of Triveni Kala Sangam, artist Gitanjali Kashyap presents her latest solo exhibition, 'Scripted Silence'. This compelling showcase invites viewers to explore the meditative practice of 'Ram Naam Lekhan', where the artist inscribes 'Ram' repeatedly as an act of devotion.

Rendered with materials like paper, haldi, gangajal, charcoal, and thread embroidery, the artworks manifest as abstract landscapes and sacred manuscripts. A closer examination reveals the intricately repeated 'Ram' in Devnagari, interwoven with Sanskrit mantras, forming the structural essence of each piece. Kashyap, mentored by renowned artist Rameshwar Broota, describes the exhibit as a 'quiet rebellion' against the fast-paced world, offering a journey through 'temples without walls' and 'prayers without sound'.

Curated by art critic Lubna Sen, the exhibition positions these works amidst contemporary art's 'visual noise'. Sen praises Kashyap's art for its introspective and raw energy, calling it a bridge between silence and creativity. Highlight pieces like 'Tectonics of Devotion' and 'Nandigram' encapsulate divine themes, closing on April 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Raises Concerns Over Israel's New Death Penalty Law

EU Raises Concerns Over Israel's New Death Penalty Law

 Belgium
2
Two Suspects Nabbed in Vehicle Theft Crackdown in Delhi

Two Suspects Nabbed in Vehicle Theft Crackdown in Delhi

 India
3
Canada Super 60 League Set to Thrill in Vancouver's Iconic BC Place

Canada Super 60 League Set to Thrill in Vancouver's Iconic BC Place

 Canada
4
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says Chhattisgarh now 'free' of Naxalism, describes March 31 as a historic day for the state.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai says Chhattisgarh now 'free' of Naxalism, desc...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026