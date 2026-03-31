Scripted Silence: A Meditative Artistic Exploration

In the serene halls of Triveni Kala Sangam, artist Gitanjali Kashyap presents her latest solo exhibition, 'Scripted Silence'. This compelling showcase invites viewers to explore the meditative practice of 'Ram Naam Lekhan', where the artist inscribes 'Ram' repeatedly as an act of devotion.

Rendered with materials like paper, haldi, gangajal, charcoal, and thread embroidery, the artworks manifest as abstract landscapes and sacred manuscripts. A closer examination reveals the intricately repeated 'Ram' in Devnagari, interwoven with Sanskrit mantras, forming the structural essence of each piece. Kashyap, mentored by renowned artist Rameshwar Broota, describes the exhibit as a 'quiet rebellion' against the fast-paced world, offering a journey through 'temples without walls' and 'prayers without sound'.

Curated by art critic Lubna Sen, the exhibition positions these works amidst contemporary art's 'visual noise'. Sen praises Kashyap's art for its introspective and raw energy, calling it a bridge between silence and creativity. Highlight pieces like 'Tectonics of Devotion' and 'Nandigram' encapsulate divine themes, closing on April 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)