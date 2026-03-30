Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious Housing Vision: A Home for Every Family by 2029

During a grand housewarming ceremony in Sullurupeta on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu unveiled his administration's ambitious housing mission aimed at ending homelessness by 2029. Paying tribute to TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao, Naidu credited him as a visionary in social welfare whose influence endures in the state's governance.

Reconceptualizing housing as a core administrative principle, Naidu reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to construct permanent residences for the underprivileged. Since assuming office in 2024, he has prioritized housing projects, emphasizing accelerated construction and systematic distribution.

The Chief Minister detailed the government's progress, noting the completion and allocation of over 8.19 lakh homes between 2014 and 2019. Continuing at this pace, the administration has organized two extensive distribution events within 20 months, including a significant effort at Rayachoti, distributing 3 lakh houses. Ongoing projects are constructing 1 lakh homes under the AP TIDCO scheme and another 1.5 lakh under various housing programs. In Tirupati district alone, 15,659 houses have been successfully delivered.

Naidu highlighted that 5.5 lakh homes have been constructed in the last 20 months, involving 4.52 lakh units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and around 78,000 rural homes. This commitment reaffirms the government's dedication to an inclusive, pro-poor housing initiative, promising a home for every needy family in Andhra Pradesh.