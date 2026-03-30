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Funding the Future: E-commerce Moratorium Sparks Global Trade Debate

The recent WTO ministerial conference in Yaounde concluded without reaching consensus on key trade issues, notably on the e-commerce moratorium. Deadlock persisted between countries over the duration of extending the moratorium. This lapse opens the possibility for countries to impose tariffs on digital transactions, impacting global trade, particularly for developing nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:38 IST
Funding the Future: E-commerce Moratorium Sparks Global Trade Debate
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Organization's 14th ministerial conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, concluded on March 30th without reaching agreement on pivotal trade issues. The most contentious topic involved the moratorium on e-commerce, which failed to gain consensus among member nations, leading to its first lapse in 26 years.

The moratorium had prevented countries from imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions since 1998. The recent deadlock, particularly between the U.S. and Brazil, showcased differing positions on extending this policy. While some countries preferred a short-term extension, others argued for a longer duration, fearing potential impacts on their digital economies.

With no agreement reached, the expired moratorium may allow nations to implement tariffs on digital services, affecting developing countries significantly. These nations express concerns over potential revenue losses and limited policy space as digital economies grow, further complicating global trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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