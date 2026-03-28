Florence Partners with EIB to Launch Affordable Housing Push Under EU Framework

In a major step to tackle Europe’s deepening urban housing crisis, the Municipality of Florence has entered into a strategic partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to design a next-generation affordable housing programme aimed at expanding rental access for middle-income households increasingly priced out of both public and private markets.

Backed by the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the collaboration will see EIB experts provide high-level technical assistance to structure Florence’s new municipal housing plan—marking the first such agreement between the EIB and a European city specifically on housing policy design.

A New Model for Europe’s “Missing Middle” Housing Crisis

Unlike traditional public housing initiatives, Florence’s plan targets a growing but often overlooked demographic: families not eligible for public housing but unable to afford rising private rental costs.

This “missing middle” segment has become one of the most pressing challenges across European cities, driven by:

Rapid urbanization and tourism pressure

Limited housing supply in historic cities like Florence

Rising property values and rental inflation

Stagnant income growth relative to housing costs

The initiative is embedded within “Abitare Firenze”, the city’s broader housing strategy, which combines public investment, rent support, and asset redevelopment to create a diversified housing ecosystem.

Significant Public Investment Anchors the Plan

Florence has already committed substantial financial resources to address the crisis:

€20 million over three years for public residential housing expansion

€4 million annually in rental assistance programmes

Additional targeted interventions for vulnerable and middle-income groups

These investments aim to create a scalable municipal housing stock, reducing reliance on volatile private markets.

Strategic Redevelopment: From Military Barracks to Social Housing

At the heart of the initiative is the transformation of underutilized public land, starting with the former Lupi di Toscana barracks, a large redevelopment site in southern Florence.

Plans include:

Dedicated clusters for social and affordable housing units

Integration with ongoing urban regeneration projects

Expansion to other municipal properties and unused public assets

Mayor Sara Funaro emphasized a broader vision of asset mobilization:

“We are leveraging municipal land, redeveloping key sites, and calling on other public institutions to make unused properties available. This is about unlocking dormant urban value for social good.”

The city is also exploring development opportunities in areas such as Castello, where urban plans already support housing expansion.

EIB’s Role: Turning Policy into Bankable Investment

EIB Advisory will play a critical role in ensuring the programme is not just visionary—but financially viable and investment-ready.

The technical assistance package includes:

Regulatory and socioeconomic analysis to align with EU and local frameworks

Comprehensive mapping of public real estate assets

Design of sustainable financial models, including blended finance structures

Evaluation of project bankability to unlock future institutional funding

The feasibility study will determine how projects can be financed through a combination of:

Municipal revenues (including those from urban planning instruments)

Potential EIB loans

Rental income from newly created housing units, priced below market rates

This model reflects a broader shift in European housing policy toward self-sustaining, revenue-backed social housing systems.

Climate-Conscious Urban Development at the Core

Beyond affordability, the initiative is aligned with Europe’s climate goals, integrating:

Energy-efficient building standards

Sustainable urban planning practices

Reduced land consumption through redevelopment rather than expansion

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti highlighted the dual objective:

“This partnership is about expanding access to quality housing while ensuring climate-conscious urban development. We are helping transform public ambition into concrete, financeable solutions.”

Part of a Larger European Housing Strategy

Florence’s initiative is not isolated—it forms part of the European Affordable Housing Plan, under which the EIB is expected to mobilize around €6 billion in financing across Europe in 2026.

The city is also a member of the European Alliance of Cities for Housing, alongside major capitals such as:

Barcelona

Athens

Rome

Dublin

Warsaw

This network is increasingly shaping urban housing policy innovation at the EU level, sharing best practices and scaling successful models.

Accelerating Implementation Through Advisory Support

A key advantage of EIB involvement is the acceleration of project timelines. By providing upfront technical structuring:

Approval processes can be streamlined

Financial risks can be mitigated early

Projects become more attractive to institutional investors

Notably, the advisory support is provided free of charge, lowering barriers for cities to access high-quality financial and technical expertise.

A Blueprint for European Cities?

Florence’s agreement with the EIB could serve as a replicable model for other European municipalities grappling with similar housing shortages.

With a combination of:

Public investment

Strategic land use

Innovative financing

EU-level institutional backing

the initiative signals a shift toward integrated, scalable, and financially sustainable housing solutions.

As Europe faces mounting housing pressures, Florence’s approach may well become a test case for the future of urban affordability policy—where cities move beyond emergency responses to build long-term, resilient housing ecosystems.