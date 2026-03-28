Florence Partners with EIB to Launch Affordable Housing Push Under EU Framework
The initiative is embedded within “Abitare Firenze”, the city’s broader housing strategy, which combines public investment, rent support, and asset redevelopment to create a diversified housing ecosystem.
- Country:
- Italy
In a major step to tackle Europe’s deepening urban housing crisis, the Municipality of Florence has entered into a strategic partnership with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to design a next-generation affordable housing programme aimed at expanding rental access for middle-income households increasingly priced out of both public and private markets.
Backed by the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the collaboration will see EIB experts provide high-level technical assistance to structure Florence’s new municipal housing plan—marking the first such agreement between the EIB and a European city specifically on housing policy design.
A New Model for Europe’s “Missing Middle” Housing Crisis
Unlike traditional public housing initiatives, Florence’s plan targets a growing but often overlooked demographic: families not eligible for public housing but unable to afford rising private rental costs.
This “missing middle” segment has become one of the most pressing challenges across European cities, driven by:
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Rapid urbanization and tourism pressure
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Limited housing supply in historic cities like Florence
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Rising property values and rental inflation
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Stagnant income growth relative to housing costs
The initiative is embedded within “Abitare Firenze”, the city’s broader housing strategy, which combines public investment, rent support, and asset redevelopment to create a diversified housing ecosystem.
Significant Public Investment Anchors the Plan
Florence has already committed substantial financial resources to address the crisis:
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€20 million over three years for public residential housing expansion
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€4 million annually in rental assistance programmes
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Additional targeted interventions for vulnerable and middle-income groups
These investments aim to create a scalable municipal housing stock, reducing reliance on volatile private markets.
Strategic Redevelopment: From Military Barracks to Social Housing
At the heart of the initiative is the transformation of underutilized public land, starting with the former Lupi di Toscana barracks, a large redevelopment site in southern Florence.
Plans include:
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Dedicated clusters for social and affordable housing units
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Integration with ongoing urban regeneration projects
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Expansion to other municipal properties and unused public assets
Mayor Sara Funaro emphasized a broader vision of asset mobilization:
“We are leveraging municipal land, redeveloping key sites, and calling on other public institutions to make unused properties available. This is about unlocking dormant urban value for social good.”
The city is also exploring development opportunities in areas such as Castello, where urban plans already support housing expansion.
EIB’s Role: Turning Policy into Bankable Investment
EIB Advisory will play a critical role in ensuring the programme is not just visionary—but financially viable and investment-ready.
The technical assistance package includes:
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Regulatory and socioeconomic analysis to align with EU and local frameworks
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Comprehensive mapping of public real estate assets
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Design of sustainable financial models, including blended finance structures
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Evaluation of project bankability to unlock future institutional funding
The feasibility study will determine how projects can be financed through a combination of:
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Municipal revenues (including those from urban planning instruments)
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Potential EIB loans
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Rental income from newly created housing units, priced below market rates
This model reflects a broader shift in European housing policy toward self-sustaining, revenue-backed social housing systems.
Climate-Conscious Urban Development at the Core
Beyond affordability, the initiative is aligned with Europe’s climate goals, integrating:
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Energy-efficient building standards
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Sustainable urban planning practices
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Reduced land consumption through redevelopment rather than expansion
EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti highlighted the dual objective:
“This partnership is about expanding access to quality housing while ensuring climate-conscious urban development. We are helping transform public ambition into concrete, financeable solutions.”
Part of a Larger European Housing Strategy
Florence’s initiative is not isolated—it forms part of the European Affordable Housing Plan, under which the EIB is expected to mobilize around €6 billion in financing across Europe in 2026.
The city is also a member of the European Alliance of Cities for Housing, alongside major capitals such as:
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Barcelona
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Athens
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Rome
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Dublin
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Warsaw
This network is increasingly shaping urban housing policy innovation at the EU level, sharing best practices and scaling successful models.
Accelerating Implementation Through Advisory Support
A key advantage of EIB involvement is the acceleration of project timelines. By providing upfront technical structuring:
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Approval processes can be streamlined
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Financial risks can be mitigated early
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Projects become more attractive to institutional investors
Notably, the advisory support is provided free of charge, lowering barriers for cities to access high-quality financial and technical expertise.
A Blueprint for European Cities?
Florence’s agreement with the EIB could serve as a replicable model for other European municipalities grappling with similar housing shortages.
With a combination of:
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Public investment
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Strategic land use
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Innovative financing
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EU-level institutional backing
the initiative signals a shift toward integrated, scalable, and financially sustainable housing solutions.
As Europe faces mounting housing pressures, Florence’s approach may well become a test case for the future of urban affordability policy—where cities move beyond emergency responses to build long-term, resilient housing ecosystems.