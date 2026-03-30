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Stray Ukrainian Drone with Unexploded Warhead Crashes in Finland

A Ukrainian AN-196 drone carrying an unexploded warhead crashed in Finland, marking the first time the Russia-Ukraine conflict spilled into Finnish territory. Ukraine apologized for the incident, attributing it to electronic interference by Russia. Debris from a second drone was also found, prompting further investigation by Finnish authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:10 IST
Stray Ukrainian Drone with Unexploded Warhead Crashes in Finland
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A Ukrainian drone crash in Finland carried an unexploded warhead, Finnish police announced on Monday following a preliminary assessment. Ukraine acknowledged the incident, attributing it to likely electronic interference from Moscow, and issued an apology. The drone, part of Ukraine's ongoing war efforts against Russia, had accidentally veered into Finnish territory.

Crashing in southeast Finland with no injuries or reported damage, the drone marked the first instance of the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting Finnish soil. The unmanned aerial vehicle was identified as an AN-196 model with a wingspan of 6.7 meters. Authorities conducted a controlled detonation to neutralize the warhead safely.

Fragments from another presumed Ukrainian drone were discovered in Luumaki, raising questions about its status during the crash. Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed the matter over the phone, reassuring cooperation in sharing all necessary information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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