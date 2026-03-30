Czech Republic's Quest: Composure Amid Victory
Czech Republic's manager, Miroslav Koubek, praised the team's mentality after their penalty win over Ireland. As they prepare for a World Cup playoff against Denmark, Koubek seeks improved composure. He acknowledges the previous win's character but emphasizes the need for calmness and technical play in the upcoming match.
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Miroslav Koubek, the manager of the Czech Republic, expressed commendation for his team's mentality following their penalty shootout victory against Ireland. Despite falling two goals behind, they rallied to secure the win.
This was Koubek's inaugural match as the 74-year-old coach. He acknowledged the team's drive and determination but emphasized a need for more refinement ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff final against Denmark on Tuesday.
Koubek stressed the differences between Denmark and Ireland, noting Denmark's technical prowess and stable team dynamics. He urged his players to remain composed and to excel in ball possession in order to match Denmark's style.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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