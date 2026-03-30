Mobile Phones Go Missing During IPL Clash

In an unusual twist during the IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, police were prompted to investigate following reports of mobile phones going missing. The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 brought unexpected attention when 25 complaints were lodged about lost phones.

The situation emerged after a concerned netizen highlighted the issue through a video on social media. Authorities suspect the phones could have been either stolen or misplaced outside the stadium, with owners only noticing the loss once inside.

Officials have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, trying to determine the whereabouts of the missing devices. As inquiries continue, the incident has raised questions about security measures during such high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)