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Mobile Phones Go Missing During IPL Clash

During an IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, authorities received 25 complaints of missing mobile phones. The incident involved the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Police are investigating, with stolen or misplaced phones suspected. The situation was initially highlighted on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:40 IST
Mobile Phones Go Missing During IPL Clash
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  • India

In an unusual twist during the IPL match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, police were prompted to investigate following reports of mobile phones going missing. The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 brought unexpected attention when 25 complaints were lodged about lost phones.

The situation emerged after a concerned netizen highlighted the issue through a video on social media. Authorities suspect the phones could have been either stolen or misplaced outside the stadium, with owners only noticing the loss once inside.

Officials have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, trying to determine the whereabouts of the missing devices. As inquiries continue, the incident has raised questions about security measures during such high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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