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Mexican President Demands Action After Tragic Detention Deaths

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced plans for stronger measures following the death of a Mexican national in U.S. ICE custody. This incident marks the 14th such death between 2025 and 2026. The President committed to taking significant steps to address these recurring tragedies and protest such incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:36 IST
Mexican President Demands Action After Tragic Detention Deaths
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to implement stronger measures in response to the recent death of a Mexican national in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, as reported by ICE on Monday.

This latest incident brings the total number of Mexican detainee deaths in ICE facilities to 14 between 2025 and 2026, according to Mexican government data released last week.

President Sheinbaum, speaking during her daily morning press conference, emphasized her commitment to taking further action, stating, 'We're going to take several steps to protest the death of yet another Mexican national in the United States.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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