Mexico's Fuel Diplomacy: A Right to Aid Cuba

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum declared on Monday that Mexico is entitled to provide fuel to Cuba, citing humanitarian or commercial justifications for the potential move.

Sheinbaum communicated this stance during her morning press conference but refrained from providing a specific timeline for any forthcoming oil shipment to the island nation.

This development underscores Mexico's ongoing diplomatic engagements and strategic decisions concerning international fuel supply and relations with Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)