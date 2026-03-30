U.S. Permits Russian Oil Shipment to Cuba Amid Energy Crisis

The White House announced on Monday that its policy toward Cuba remains unchanged, even as it allowed a sanctioned Russian tanker to deliver fuel to Cuba for humanitarian reasons. This decision, described as an exception handled on a case-by-case basis, does not signify a formal change in U.S. sanctions policy, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The U.S. maintains its right to seize vessels headed to Cuba if they violate U.S. sanctions, as stated by Leavitt. After cutting off Venezuela's oil exports to Cuba in January, President Trump had threatened punitive tariffs on nations supplying crude to Cuba. However, Trump recently expressed a more lenient stance, indicating a willingness to allow oil shipments to address Cuba's energy crisis.

For the first time in three months, Cuba has received an oil tanker, carrying 100,000 metric tons of crude from Russia, according to official statements. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel noted the severe energy shortages, leading to gasoline rationing and blackouts, which pose increased health risks for vulnerable populations, including cancer patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)