First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

A Russian-flagged tanker, Anatoly Kolodkin, has delivered an essential shipment of 700,000 barrels of crude oil to Cuba's Matanzas Bay, according to witness accounts and shipping data. This marks the first major delivery since the Trump administration restricted the island's fuel supply.

The tanker, permitted by U.S. authorities to enter Cuban waters for humanitarian reasons, arrived early Tuesday morning under favorable weather conditions. The oil is intended to ease Cuba's acute energy crisis, which has precipitated frequent blackouts affecting healthcare, transportation, and farming sectors.

This crucial delivery comes after a three-month hiatus and reflects Russia's willingness to support Cuba amid sanctions and geopolitical tensions. Future oil shipments to the island will be reviewed by the Trump administration on a case-by-case basis.

(With inputs from agencies.)