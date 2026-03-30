Trump's Surprising U-Turn on Cuban Oil Shipments

In a notable shift, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he would not oppose countries, including Russia, sending oil to Cuba. This decision emerges as a Russian tanker approaches Cuban shores with oil crucial for the island amid a stringent U.S. oil blockade.

The oil embargo was part of broader sanctions against Venezuela, Cuba's key oil supplier, following the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. As a result, Cuba faced an energy crisis marked by fuel shortages and power blackouts, intensifying hardships for its citizens.

Addressing the issue aboard Air Force One, Trump expressed empathy for the Cuban populace, despite maintaining a critical stance on the Cuban government. His decision underscores geopolitical tensions and the role of energy in framing international relations.