Ukraine and Bulgaria Forge Strategic Gas Corridor

Ukraine and Bulgaria are working together to create a pivotal gas corridor that can transport up to 10 billion cubic meters annually, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Monday. This development is crucial as Kyiv strategizes to ensure stable energy supply through the next winter, anticipating possible disruptions from Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure.

In a press briefing in Kyiv with Bulgarian Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of the new gas route. He assured that the infrastructure should be operational by the end of the year, significantly bolstering both nations' energy security.

The collaboration highlights a significant energy partnership in the region, reflecting proactive measures to mitigate geopolitical energy threats and enhance bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)