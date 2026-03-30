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Madhya Pradesh Congress Rises Against Inflation Surge

The Madhya Pradesh Congress organized a protest in Bhopal against the BJP-led government's economic policies, highlighting inflation and rising prices of LPG cylinders and petrol. They held an 'inflation exhibition' to criticize the central government's approach, calling for a rollback of price hikes and warning of intensified protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress Rises Against Inflation Surge
Congress workers staging protest in Bhopal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bhopal on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress launched a protest against the BJP-led state and central governments, expressing discontent over inflation and the rising prices of LPG cylinders and petrol. The protest featured an 'inflation exhibition' held in the Roshanpura locality, criticizing the government's economic policies which, according to Congress leaders, have exacerbated the national economic distress.

Praveen Saxena, the District Congress president, vocalized frustrations, highlighting that the Modi government, alongside the state government's leadership under Mohan Yadav, initially hiked rates for diesel and petrol, followed by increased gas cylinder costs, and now plans to raise electricity tariffs starting April 1. Saxena emphasized that these increasing financial burdens on public households have prompted the Congress's protest, and he warned of strengthened agitation if these hikes are not withdrawn.

Additionally, Congress spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya criticized the central government, suggesting that the populace has been forced back to antiquated cooking methods like kerosene stoves, labeling this shift as a regression for the nation. He condemned the incumbent government's economic strategies for spiraling the nation back from Jawaharlal Nehru's modernity vision. This protest surfaced against a backdrop of global tension in the West Asian region, involving the strategic Strait of Hormuz, vital for the global oil supply system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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