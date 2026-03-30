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Pentagon's Press Policy Clash: A Legal Standoff

The Pentagon is accused of ignoring a court order by implementing a revised policy limiting press access, despite a judge ruling such restrictions violate free speech and due process. The Pentagon claims compliance, but journalists face new restrictions, prompting ongoing legal battles and media backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:53 IST
Pentagon's Press Policy Clash: A Legal Standoff
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The Pentagon is under scrutiny after allegedly defying a court order to maintain open press access. Attorneys claim a revised policy continues to obstruct journalists, contradicting a judge's ruling in favor of media rights.

Attorneys for The New York Times argue that the Department of Defense imposed new restrictions invalidating Judge Friedman's mandate to restore press credentials. The policy's limitations are viewed as an end-run around court directives, hampering journalistic efforts in the Pentagon.

While the Pentagon asserts compliance, challenges to the revised policy persist, fueled by accusations of unconstitutional practices. This ongoing legal standoff highlights tensions between government security and press freedom.

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