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Uttar Pradesh's Gaushalas Lead the Way in Natural Farming Revolution

Shyam Bihari Gupta, Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Ayog chief, highlighted a decline in cow smuggling under Yogi Adityanath's government. He noted that illegal slaughterhouses were shut down, strengthening cattle conservation. The state is also advancing the Cow-Based Natural Farming Mission to boost farmer income and promote sustainable agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gaushalas Lead the Way in Natural Farming Revolution
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In a significant development for cattle conservation and natural farming, Shyam Bihari Gupta, Chief of Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Ayog, asserted a decline in cow smuggling cases since the tenure of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Gupta cited the closure of illegal slaughterhouses as a formidable action taken by the government.

The advancement of the Cow-Based Natural Farming Mission represents a crucial facet of this initiative, with efforts underway to strengthen cattle conservation in approximately 7,500 gaushalas across the state. This mission is particularly focused on making these gaushalas self-reliant centers for organic manure production, enhancing both environmental and economic prospects.

Covering close to 94,000 hectares, cow-based natural farming is not only a boon for agriculture but also a strategic move towards increasing farmer incomes. Gupta emphasized the potential of using cattle byproducts in this farming model, stating that with 19 million cattle, Uttar Pradesh holds vast opportunities in this sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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