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Navigating Economic Challenges Amid West Asia Crisis

The government is implementing measures to maintain economic stability amid the West Asia crisis, according to Finance Minister Pankaj Chaudhary. Seven empowered groups have been formed to address supply and inflation issues. An Inter-Ministerial Group is also working on supply chain resilience while monitoring global impacts on GDP and investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:02 IST
Navigating Economic Challenges Amid West Asia Crisis
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  • Country:
  • India

In response to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the government has rolled out a series of strategies aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomic landscape, according to Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

The initiatives include forming seven new empowered groups to swiftly address concerns like supply chain disruptions, inflation, and constraints on petrol-diesel and fertilisers.

An Inter-Ministerial Group is also monitoring supply chain resilience as global tensions impact India's GDP growth and foreign investments.

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