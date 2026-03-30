Navigating Economic Challenges Amid West Asia Crisis

In response to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the government has rolled out a series of strategies aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomic landscape, according to Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

The initiatives include forming seven new empowered groups to swiftly address concerns like supply chain disruptions, inflation, and constraints on petrol-diesel and fertilisers.

An Inter-Ministerial Group is also monitoring supply chain resilience as global tensions impact India's GDP growth and foreign investments.