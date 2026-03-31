Rising Tensions: India Faces Economic Challenges Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

In an interview with ANI, Vikram Sood, former Chief of India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), highlighted the intricate web of international relations as tensions mount in West Asia. He pointed out the unforeseen economic repercussions for India, primarily due to the escalating conflict involving Israel and Iran.

Sood stressed the country's reliance on West Asian nations for vital resources like oil and liquefied natural gas. With a vast majority of these imports flowing from the region, he cautioned that any disruption could lead to severe inflationary pressures. He described the attack on Iran's Supreme Leader as misguided, noting that India was caught in the resultant crossfire not of its own making.

While reaffirming India's strategic alliance with Israel, Sood criticized the actions of the US and Israel, suggesting a gross miscalculation in their approach to Iran. His remarks also underscored the fear of a regional war expansion, wary of the increased militarization with US forces allegedly intensifying their presence. The situation's complexity is further amplified by political uncertainties between Washington and Jerusalem, with conflicting signals regarding their endgame strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)