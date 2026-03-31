Germany's Labour Market Stagnation: Underlying Economic Challenges

Germany's unemployment rate held steady in March, maintaining February's figures at 2.977 million, according to the latest labour office data. This stability occurred despite forecasts predicting a rise and signals ongoing economic struggles.

Labour office head Andrea Nahles noted the absence of the usual spring market boost, while ING's Carsten Brzeski expressed concern over the persistently high jobless numbers. The situation is compounded by Germany's weak economic start to the year and uncertainties in the Middle East.

Structural changes in key industries and rising energy prices further strain the economy. Labour Minister Baerbel Bas highlighted these pressures, with economic forecasts being revised downward as a result of the challenges, including escalating international conflicts and competition.