Left Menu

Sebi Cracks Down on Elitecon International's Market Manipulation Scheme

Sebi has barred Elitecon International Ltd, its MD Vipin Sharma, and four others from the securities market over alleged manipulative activities. The regulator's investigation points to misleading disclosures and market manipulation. A forensic audit will assess the company's financials, while bank accounts and shares are frozen to prevent unlawful gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a ban against Elitecon International Ltd and five individuals, including its Managing Director Vipin Sharma, following allegations of market manipulation and misleading disclosures.

In an interim order, Sebi impounded approximately Rs 51.26 crore of alleged unlawful gains and announced plans for a detailed investigation, including the appointment of a forensic auditor. The decision arose from a probe into Elitecon International's trading activities, revealing prima facie evidence of investor misinformation and inflated share prices.

Sebi highlighted that Elitecon International misled investors by suppressing significant negative developments, such as GST-related proceedings, while releasing only positive financial disclosures. Such actions, according to Sebi, manipulated market sentiment and exploited investor interests. Sebi has frozen the bank and demat accounts of those involved pending further investigation.

TRENDING

1
Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

Timor-Leste's Leap in Medical Education: New MBBS Building Unveiled

 United States
2
Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

Australia's LNG Windfall Tax: A Detrimental Move or Necessary Measure?

 Global
3
Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

Vingroup Shifts Energy Strategy Amid Global LNG Price Surge

 Global
4
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026