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J&K Clears Rs 18,000 Crore Liabilities During Fiscal Year 2025–26

Jammu and Kashmir pays over Rs 18,000 crore in the fiscal year 2025-26, settling dues to contractors and retired employees. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured these liability clearances occur regularly with a structured mechanism in place. Funds are allocated according to expenditure rather than division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, announced on Tuesday that the state government has addressed its financial liabilities, disbursing over Rs 18,000 crore during the financial year 2025–26. This announcement was made in response to a query raised by BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma in the Legislative Assembly.

Abdullah assured that the administration is consistently clearing bills presented at treasuries, including those related to contractors and retired employees. Payments amounting to Rs 18,382.26 crore have been settled by the finance department, covering various expenditure heads.

Funds were directed towards different categories: Rs 7,800.58 crore for contractor bills, Rs 5,821.43 crore for the General Provident Fund, Rs 2,864.14 crore as gratuity, Rs 1,123.22 crore for commutation, and Rs 773.47 crore for leave salary. Most payments were cleared up to late March 2026, with GPF claims settled up to December 2025. Abdullah explained that the allocation of funds is based on 'Heads of Expenditure,' ensuring efficient and timely payment processing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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