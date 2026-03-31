Tragedy Strikes: Drowning Incident in Tawi River

In a tragic turn of events, three boys were swept away by the powerful currents of the Tawi river near Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir. Efforts to recover their bodies have led to the retrieval of two victims, while the search persists for the third.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed profound sorrow over the incident, extending their condolences to the bereaved families. The leaders conveyed their heartfelt sympathies, declaring unity with the grieving families during this challenging period.

Governor Sinha took prompt action, speaking to senior officials about the relentless search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah shared his condolences on social media, praying for solace for the affected families. The heartbreaking loss of young lives has left the community in shock.

(With inputs from agencies.)