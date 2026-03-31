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Tragedy at Shitala Mata Temple: Stampede Claims Eight Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences following a deadly stampede at Shitala Mata temple in Nalanda, Bihar. He announced financial aid for families of the deceased and the injured. At least eight women lost their lives in the incident which occurred during a morning temple visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:21 IST
Tragedy at Shitala Mata Temple: Stampede Claims Eight Lives
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In a tragic incident at Shitala Mata temple in Nalanda, Bihar, a stampede claimed the lives of at least eight women on Tuesday morning. A large number of devotees had gathered, leading to the unfortunate chaos, police reported.

Reacting to the heartbreaking event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the grieving families. 'The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,' Modi stated in an official message.

Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), in an effort to provide some relief amidst the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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