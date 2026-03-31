Texmaco Rail Secures Major Freight Wagon Contract

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has announced securing a major contract valued over Rs 421 crore from JSW Group companies. The deal involves the supply of freight wagon rakes, showcasing a growing trend of private entities participating in rail logistics. This shift is largely driven by Indian Railways' strategic policies aimed at enhancing the efficiency of freight movement and reducing the overall logistics costs.

The newly designed wagons are tailored to support high-capacity container transport, which is anticipated to significantly elevate the efficiency of industrial supply chains, particularly in the realm of containerized cargo movement.

Sudipta Mukherjee, Managing Director of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd, emphasized that this contract further solidifies Texmaco's pivotal role in reinforcing India's burgeoning private freight wagon ecosystem. As part of the Adventz Group, Texmaco continues to be a prominent figure in the railway and infrastructure sector.