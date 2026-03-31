CPI Unveils Manifesto Aiming to Block BJP's Tamil Nadu Inroads

The Communist Party of India (CPI) revealed its election manifesto on Tuesday, aiming to address various societal needs and prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu. Party leader Vahida Nizam highlighted that the manifesto serves farmers, youth, students, women, transgender individuals, and those with disabilities.

Nizam emphasized that defeating the BJP, which she described as detrimental to Indian democracy, is the central political objective. Partnering with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance, CPI will contest five seats, supported by allies like Congress, CPI(M), VCK, and MDMK, among others.

The DMK will contest 164 of the 234 constituencies, with 70 seats reserved for allies. Tamil Nadu's single-phase election is scheduled for April 23, with results announced on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the National Democratic Alliance, led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK support, while TVK aims to stir a three-way contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)