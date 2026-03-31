Left Menu

CPI Unveils Manifesto Aiming to Block BJP's Tamil Nadu Inroads

CPI leader Vahida Nizam announced the release of the party's election manifesto focusing on diverse societal needs while aiming to prevent BJP's influence in Tamil Nadu. As part of the DMK-led alliance, CPI targets a political clash against the NDA in the upcoming state elections on April 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:36 IST
CPI Unveils Manifesto Aiming to Block BJP's Tamil Nadu Inroads
CPI leader Vahida Nizam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (CPI) revealed its election manifesto on Tuesday, aiming to address various societal needs and prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from gaining a foothold in Tamil Nadu. Party leader Vahida Nizam highlighted that the manifesto serves farmers, youth, students, women, transgender individuals, and those with disabilities.

Nizam emphasized that defeating the BJP, which she described as detrimental to Indian democracy, is the central political objective. Partnering with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance, CPI will contest five seats, supported by allies like Congress, CPI(M), VCK, and MDMK, among others.

The DMK will contest 164 of the 234 constituencies, with 70 seats reserved for allies. Tamil Nadu's single-phase election is scheduled for April 23, with results announced on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance and the National Democratic Alliance, led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK support, while TVK aims to stir a three-way contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

Tehran’s Fiery Gambit: Tensions Spike as Oil Tanker Burned Near Dubai

 Global
2
AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger to TSMC

AI Demand Surge Opens Chipmaking Battle: Samsung Emerges as Key Challenger t...

 South Korea
3
NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

NCW Demands Justice for Aligarh's Fallen Youth

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and Ceasefire Violations

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026