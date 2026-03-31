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Navigating the 2026-27 Income Tax Return Forms: What You Need to Know

The Income Tax department has announced all income tax return forms for the assessment year 2026-27. Small and medium taxpayers can file returns using ITR forms 1-4. Other entities can use ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7. The deadline for filing ITR for individuals is July 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:51 IST
Navigating the 2026-27 Income Tax Return Forms: What You Need to Know
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The Income Tax department has issued notifications for all income tax return (ITR) forms relevant for the assessment year 2026-27.

Forms for small and medium taxpayers, namely ITR forms 1-4, were issued on March 30, while forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, along with ITR-U for updated returns, were announced recently.

Taxpayers can now begin filing returns for income earned in the financial year 2025-26, with July 31 set as the deadline for non-audited accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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