Navigating the 2026-27 Income Tax Return Forms: What You Need to Know
The Income Tax department has announced all income tax return forms for the assessment year 2026-27. Small and medium taxpayers can file returns using ITR forms 1-4. Other entities can use ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7. The deadline for filing ITR for individuals is July 31.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Income Tax department has issued notifications for all income tax return (ITR) forms relevant for the assessment year 2026-27.
Forms for small and medium taxpayers, namely ITR forms 1-4, were issued on March 30, while forms 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7, along with ITR-U for updated returns, were announced recently.
Taxpayers can now begin filing returns for income earned in the financial year 2025-26, with July 31 set as the deadline for non-audited accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)