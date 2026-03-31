Green Light for Rajasthan's Atomic Ambitions

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has greenlit the commencement of excavation activities for the construction of the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Nuclear Power Project (MBRAPP) units one and two. This significant milestone is spearheaded by Anushakti Vidyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture between Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and NTPC Limited aimed at developing, owning, and operating nuclear power plants across India.

The excavation consent was granted following a May 2025 authorization to NPCIL for the Mahi Banswara Site, later transferred to ASHVINI in September 2025. The MBRAPP units will feature 700 MWe pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWR), utilizing natural uranium as fuel, enhanced by heavy water as both coolant and moderator.

In a move highlighting the country's commitment to nuclear energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the MBRAPP in Rajasthan's Banswara in September 2025. The ambitious project bears a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, marking a pivotal chapter in India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)