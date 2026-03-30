BHEL Secures Landmark Rs 13,500 Crore NTPC Project
BHEL has been awarded a significant Rs 13,500 crore contract from NTPC for engineering and supplying the main plant package for the 2,400 MW Telangana Stage-II thermal power plant. The order involves comprehensive services, including design and construction for the project, initiated with a Notification of Award in March 2026.
- Country:
- India
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-owned entity, announced the acquisition of a substantial contract amounting to Rs 13,500 crore from NTPC. This new venture involves the main plant package for the 2,400 MW Telangana Stage-II thermal power plant.
The contract covers a broad spectrum of responsibilities including design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and testing of the main plant package components. It also incorporates the civil and structural works required to complete the initiative.
BHEL became the preferred bidder for this ambitious project in October 2024, and formally received the Notification of Award from NTPC on March 29, 2026, marking a pivotal development in the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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