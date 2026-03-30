BHEL Secures Landmark Rs 13,500 Crore NTPC Project

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a state-owned entity, announced the acquisition of a substantial contract amounting to Rs 13,500 crore from NTPC. This new venture involves the main plant package for the 2,400 MW Telangana Stage-II thermal power plant.

The contract covers a broad spectrum of responsibilities including design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, commissioning, and testing of the main plant package components. It also incorporates the civil and structural works required to complete the initiative.

BHEL became the preferred bidder for this ambitious project in October 2024, and formally received the Notification of Award from NTPC on March 29, 2026, marking a pivotal development in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)