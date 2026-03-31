BJP Unveils Chargesheet Against DMK in Tamil Nadu's Pivotal Election Battle

In a strategic move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Union Minister and BJP's election in-charge for the state, Piyush Goyal, unveiled a 'chargesheet' against the ruling DMK government at a press conference in Chennai. Accompanied by senior party leaders, Goyal attacked the DMK for alleged corruption, rising crime, and unfulfilled electoral promises.

Goyal labeled the upcoming election as a 'turning point' in Tamil Nadu's history, expressing confidence that the electorate would reject the current government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He alleged widespread issues, including an increase in crimes against women and children, and criticized the DMK-Congress alliance as one of the worst governments in the state's history.

The Union Minister cited alarming statistics, claiming a significant rise in sexual offences cases under the DMK regime. He further accused the government of ineffectiveness in tackling corruption, referencing alleged scams in illegal sand mining and liquor operations. With elections scheduled for April 23, the BJP aims to galvanize voters by highlighting purported governance failures of the DMK coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)